AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oddo Securities dropped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($105.24) to GBX 7,600 ($99.97) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 8,099.17 ($106.54).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,202 ($107.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 5,626 ($74.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,278.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,389.98.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Michel Demare bought 700 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, for a total transaction of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

