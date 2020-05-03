AssetMark Financial (AMK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect AssetMark Financial to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $111.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.80 million. On average, analysts expect AssetMark Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

AMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

In related news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $198,969.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,502.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 29,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $687,213.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,476,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,438 shares of company stock valued at $5,574,224.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

