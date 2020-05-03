Ascot Resources’ (AOT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

TSE AOT opened at C$0.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. Ascot Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.37 and a twelve month high of C$0.98. The firm has a market cap of $181.87 million and a P/E ratio of -18.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.62.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits. Its flagship property include the Premier-Dilworth project located in north of Stewart, British Columbia.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.