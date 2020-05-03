Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Million

Brokerages expect Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) to post sales of $5.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.90 million. Arvinas reported sales of $4.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $22.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.60 million to $25.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.20 million, with estimates ranging from $19.60 million to $28.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 171.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million.

ARVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.45.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $510,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,457.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $203,282.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 815,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,665,501.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,745 shares of company stock worth $2,299,889. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 11.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Arvinas by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Canaan Partners IX LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $184,476,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth $1,403,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth about $573,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.68. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 8.86.

Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

