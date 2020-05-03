Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Down 5.3% Following Insider Selling

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) was down 5.3% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $205.72 and last traded at $207.64, approximately 761,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 892,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.30.

Specifically, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total value of $389,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,204.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.62, for a total transaction of $4,512,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,559.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,070 shares of company stock valued at $13,294,739. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.76.

The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.62.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Arista Networks by 31,852,200.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 637,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,576,000 after buying an additional 637,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $121,784,000. Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $81,360,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 19,959.8% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 348,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 346,303 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 656,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,507,000 after purchasing an additional 255,174 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

