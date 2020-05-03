Arista Networks (ANET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Arista Networks to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Arista Networks has set its Q1 2020

Individuals that are interested in registering for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Arista Networks to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $207.64 on Friday. Arista Networks has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $315.66. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.62.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total transaction of $2,527,256.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at $926,459.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $1,079,688.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,070 shares of company stock worth $13,294,739. 23.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANET. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.76.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

