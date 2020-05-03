Ares Capital (ARCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. The business had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ares Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

