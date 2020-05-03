Arcus Capital Partners LLC Buys 102 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 483 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.7% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,066.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,913.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,233.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 698,915 shares of company stock worth $1,429,303,604 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,548.16.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

