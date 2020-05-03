Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Down 5.7% on Insider Selling

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI)’s share price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $10.11, 678,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 822,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Specifically, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $72,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 15,577 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $175,241.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,886.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,577 shares of company stock valued at $295,361. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.10 to $8.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $204.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.08.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

