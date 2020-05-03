Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.2% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,140,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $289.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,285.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

