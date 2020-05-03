Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 8.1% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $289.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,285.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.99 and its 200-day moving average is $278.65. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.10.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

