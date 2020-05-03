Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Decreased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,928 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,783 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $289.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,285.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.10.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

