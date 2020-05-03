Anpario (LON:ANP) PT Raised to GBX 360

Anpario (LON:ANP) had its price target increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

LON:ANP opened at GBX 370 ($4.87) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02. Anpario has a 1 year low of GBX 215 ($2.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 420 ($5.52). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 336.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 334.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 5.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Anpario’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include eubiotics, feed security, feed quality, and nutritional. The company's eubiotic category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, and pellet binders; feed security products include mycotoxin binders, insect control, water sanitation, and hygiene products; and nutritional category contains omega fatty acids range of products.

