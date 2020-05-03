Analyzing Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) and Progressive (NASDAQ:PGR)

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) and Progressive (NYSE:PGR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Tiptree alerts:

Tiptree has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progressive has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Tiptree pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Progressive pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Progressive pays out 6.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tiptree has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Progressive has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Tiptree is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tiptree and Progressive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiptree 2.38% 4.53% 0.92% Progressive 9.18% 26.55% 6.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tiptree and Progressive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A Progressive 0 6 7 1 2.64

Progressive has a consensus target price of $83.07, suggesting a potential upside of 9.04%. Given Progressive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Progressive is more favorable than Tiptree.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tiptree and Progressive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiptree $772.73 million 0.26 $18.36 million N/A N/A Progressive $39.02 billion 1.14 $3.97 billion $6.72 11.34

Progressive has higher revenue and earnings than Tiptree.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.6% of Tiptree shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Progressive shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Tiptree shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Progressive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Progressive beats Tiptree on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services. It also engages in asset management operations; the provision of mortgage loans for institutional investors; and other investment activities. Tiptree Inc. markets its products through a network of independent insurance brokers and managing general agencies. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. This segment's products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, watercrafts, and snowmobiles. The company's Commercial Lines segment provides primary liability, physical damage, and other auto-related insurance for autos, vans, pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and non-fleet long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; and non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance for homes, condos, manufactured homes, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; home, condominium, renters, and other insurance; and general liability and business owner's policies, and workers' compensation insurance. In addition, it offers reinsurance services. The Progressive Corporation sells its products and services through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet, and mobile devices, and over the phone. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.