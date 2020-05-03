Analysts Set Expectations for Blueprint Medicines Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.24). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($7.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BPMC. ValuEngine cut Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average is $69.36. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $102.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 522.75% and a negative return on equity of 72.52%. The company had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4888.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $63,722.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,749.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,434 shares in the company, valued at $7,368,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 39.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 347,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,532,000 after purchasing an additional 98,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,537,000 after acquiring an additional 194,837 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.