Analysts Offer Predictions for Hydro One Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:H)

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Hydro One in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on H. TD Securities raised Hydro One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Hydro One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Hydro One from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.85.

Shares of TSE H opened at C$24.88 on Friday. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$20.25 and a twelve month high of C$29.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$25.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.69.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.