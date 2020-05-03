Analysts Issue Forecasts for TELUS Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TU. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.55.

NYSE:TU opened at $16.00 on Friday. TELUS has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,752,000 after acquiring an additional 30,150 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 52,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in TELUS by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 99,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,437 shares during the last quarter. 25.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

