Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Amdocs by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,455,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,438,000 after purchasing an additional 132,607 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,733,000 after purchasing an additional 55,375 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Amdocs by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,258,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,657,000 after purchasing an additional 478,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amdocs by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $77.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

DOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amdocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

