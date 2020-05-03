Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,233.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.20, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,066.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,913.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,548.16.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

