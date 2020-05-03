Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,548.16.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,233.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,066.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,913.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 698,915 shares of company stock worth $1,429,303,604 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.