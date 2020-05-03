Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 686.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.5% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.2% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 734 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.4% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,561,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,233.35 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,066.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,913.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,548.16.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

