Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,504 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,640,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,684,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 355.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,031 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,016,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,021. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mayree C. Clark acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71. Ally Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

ALLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

