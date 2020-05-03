Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Stake Lowered by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 843.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 953.3% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 38.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,226.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALLE stock opened at $97.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $139.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $674.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.92 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLE. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.63.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

