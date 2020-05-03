Alex McIntosh Sells 3,679 Shares of YouGov Plc (LON:YOU) Stock

YouGov Plc (LON:YOU) insider Alex McIntosh sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.95), for a total transaction of £25,017.20 ($32,908.71).

Shares of YOU stock opened at GBX 672 ($8.84) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47. YouGov Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 300 ($3.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 766 ($10.08). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 582 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 612.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YOU shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of YouGov from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of YouGov in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.16) target price on shares of YouGov in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers audience segmentation and targeting service tool under the YouGov Profiles name; and BrandIndex, a daily brand tracking service.

