Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,728 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.1% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,049,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $289.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,285.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.65. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

