AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides various corporate and retail banking products and services for a broad range of customers and carry out treasury operations. The Banks services include RMB and foreign currency deposit, loan, international and domestic settlement, bill discount, currency trading, bank guarantee, and treasury bill underwriting. It also offers agro-related personal and corporate banking services, and electronic banking services consisting of Internet, telephone, mobile, and self-service banking services, as well as e-commerce systems. Agricultural Bank of China Limited is based in Beijing, China. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACGBY. ValuEngine lowered AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ACGBY stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services in the Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

