Adirondack Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.2% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

AAPL opened at $289.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,285.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.65. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

