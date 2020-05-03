Adient (ADNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Adient to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ADNT opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 3.58. Adient has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $29.27.

In other news, VP Jerome J. Dorlack purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $35,397.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 93,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,986.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil acquired 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $99,996.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,432.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 8,923 shares of company stock valued at $140,419 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Adient in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

