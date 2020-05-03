adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €235.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ADS has been the subject of several other reports. Pareto Securities set a €219.00 ($254.65) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €245.00 ($284.88) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. adidas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €248.95 ($289.47).

adidas stock opened at €209.20 ($243.26) on Wednesday. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($233.73). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €202.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €262.40.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

