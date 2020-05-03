Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADAP. Mizuho assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.86.

Shares of ADAP opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $437.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 million. Research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 34,007 shares in the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 857,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 357,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,465,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 586,384 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

