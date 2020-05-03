Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) vs. SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Financial Survey

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) and SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Adamas Pharmaceuticals and SAGE Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamas Pharmaceuticals -192.52% -335.30% -54.92% SAGE Therapeutics -9,904.45% -59.83% -54.13%

This table compares Adamas Pharmaceuticals and SAGE Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamas Pharmaceuticals $54.64 million 1.64 -$105.19 million ($3.80) -0.84 SAGE Therapeutics $6.87 million 280.61 -$680.24 million ($13.38) -2.78

Adamas Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than SAGE Therapeutics. SAGE Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adamas Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.5% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of SAGE Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and SAGE Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamas Pharmaceuticals 1 3 4 0 2.38 SAGE Therapeutics 0 6 12 0 2.67

Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 203.98%. SAGE Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $71.72, suggesting a potential upside of 93.17%. Given Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adamas Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than SAGE Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAGE Therapeutics has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adamas Pharmaceuticals beats SAGE Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications. It is also developing ADS-5102 that is in Phase III clinical study to treat walking impairment in patients with multiple sclerosis and other indications; and ADS-4101, which has completed two Phase I studies for treating partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. In addition, the company offers Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe dementia of an Alzheimer's type. The company was formerly known as NeuroMolecular Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2007. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and sleep disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid that has completed Phase I clinical trials to treat various neurological conditions, including essential tremor and epileptiform disorders. In addition, its product pipeline comprises SAGE-718, an oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of the NMDA receptor, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of depression, Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, schizophrenia, and neuropathic pain; and SAGE-689, a novel GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in preclinical stage to treat acute and chronic CNS disorders. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Shionogi & Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of SAGE-217 in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

