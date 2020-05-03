ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Trading Down 7% on Insider Selling

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) shares fell 7% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $44.22 and last traded at $44.93, 1,186,651 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,402,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.31.

Specifically, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $211,996.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 694,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $21,877,487.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,169 shares of company stock worth $8,822,343 in the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.11.

The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.83.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The company had revenue of $98.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,277,000 after purchasing an additional 548,277 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,984,000 after buying an additional 642,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,348,000 after buying an additional 128,565 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $57,268,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

