ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $149.00 to $152.00. The stock had previously closed at $207.52, but opened at $191.25. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. ABIOMED shares last traded at $184.85, with a volume of 30,674 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ABMD. Stephens dropped their price target on ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 60.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABIOMED during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ABIOMED by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in ABIOMED by 326.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ABIOMED by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $206.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.58 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 24.14%. ABIOMED’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

ABIOMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABMD)

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

