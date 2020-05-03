22,659 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,659 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $44,179,000. Amazon.com comprises 2.8% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.4% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 686.3% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 20.8% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 14.0% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,548.16.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,233.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,066.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,913.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 698,915 shares of company stock worth $1,429,303,604 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

