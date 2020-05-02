Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Gold Resource from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Gold Resource stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GORO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 28.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

