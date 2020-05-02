Yangarra Resources Ltd to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yangarra Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. Cormark analyst A. Arif expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Yangarra Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$35.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.30 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on YGR. TD Securities lowered shares of Yangarra Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$0.65 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James set a C$0.65 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Yangarra Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$2.00 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

YGR opened at C$0.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 million and a P/E ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.98. Yangarra Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.41.

In other Yangarra Resources news, Director Gordon Bowerman acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,710,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,558,310.88. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 233,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,069.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

