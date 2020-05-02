WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 483,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WP Carey alerts:

WP Carey stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.16. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

In related news, CEO Jason E. Fox acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,939,836.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Flanagan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178 over the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.