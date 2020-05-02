Wirecard (ETR:WDI) PT Set at €130.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been assigned a €130.00 ($151.16) price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WDI. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wirecard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €172.72 ($200.84).

Shares of WDI stock opened at €90.40 ($105.12) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is €105.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €116.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10. Wirecard has a 12-month low of €79.68 ($92.65) and a 12-month high of €162.30 ($188.72).

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

