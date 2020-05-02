Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been assigned a €120.00 ($139.53) target price by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WDI. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €172.72 ($200.84).

ETR:WDI opened at €90.40 ($105.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion and a PE ratio of 23.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €105.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €116.74. Wirecard has a 12-month low of €79.68 ($92.65) and a 12-month high of €162.30 ($188.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

