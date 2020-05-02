William A. Smith Buys 6,500 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Stock

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,031,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,215,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,587,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,878,000 after purchasing an additional 105,414 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $402,735,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,636,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,689,000 after purchasing an additional 723,056 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

