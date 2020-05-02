Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for about 1.9% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average of $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

