Wedbush Comments on Facebook, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Facebook in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.48. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.56 EPS.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share.

FB has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $202.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.58. Facebook has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,086 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.