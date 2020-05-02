Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Axos Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Wedbush has a “In-Line” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

NYSE AX opened at $21.95 on Friday. Axos Financial has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $31.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In related news, EVP Eshel Bar-Adon acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $45,549.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,716.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Brandon Black acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,835.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $144,303. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 483.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.