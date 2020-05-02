WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Short Interest Down 8.1% in April

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the March 31st total of 5,290,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut WEC Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

Shares of WEC opened at $88.46 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.21.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.