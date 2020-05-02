Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WCH. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €62.00 ($72.09).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €53.28 ($61.95) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €61.36. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €30.04 ($34.93) and a 52-week high of €82.02 ($95.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.12.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.