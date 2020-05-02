Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €62.00 ($72.09).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €53.28 ($61.95) on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €30.04 ($34.93) and a 52 week high of €82.02 ($95.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of -4.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €61.36.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.