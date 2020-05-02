Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Short Interest Up 10.0% in April

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 6,200,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NYSE:VNO opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.76. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $69.50.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 163.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.64%.

In related news, Director William W. Helman bought 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $497,148.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,202,478,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,970,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,289,000 after purchasing an additional 315,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,973,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,341,000 after purchasing an additional 90,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,551,000 after purchasing an additional 91,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 197.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,531,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $65.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.44.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

