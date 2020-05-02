Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €150.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €124.00 ($144.19) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €165.32 ($192.23).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €128.22 ($149.09) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion and a PE ratio of 4.82. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a 12 month high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €112.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €157.21.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

