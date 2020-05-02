Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €140.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €163.00 ($189.53) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($134.88) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €165.32 ($192.23).

ETR VOW3 opened at €128.22 ($149.09) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is €112.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €157.21. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a 12-month high of €187.74 ($218.30). The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

