Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €132.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €132.00 ($153.49) price target by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($203.49) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €163.00 ($189.53) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €124.00 ($144.19) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €165.32 ($192.23).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €128.22 ($149.09) on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a 52 week high of €187.74 ($218.30). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €112.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €157.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.82.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

